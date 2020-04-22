The City of Prestonsburg is asking the state to allow small businesses in rural parts of the state to conditionally reopen.
On April 17, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, working with support from mayors of other cities in Kentucky, sent an email to Gov. Andy Beshear containing a “Restoration Plan” proposal.
In the email, Stapleton praised Beshear for helping the state “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“I want you to know that without question, you have and will have my support thru this pandemic,” Stapleton wrote in the email. “As more people feel anxious about their future and what normal will be, we, as elected leaders, have our greatest task ahead of us. We have to face our constituents every day and that’s when we, as local leaders, become just as anxious as they are.”
He explained that he sent the proposal because of his dedication to Prestonsburg.
“We have followed your directions without question and encourage compliance throughout the city,” he wrote. “But, governing a small town like Prestonsburg is very different than governing larger municipalities and counties.”
He made similar comments while discussing the proposal with Prestonsburg City Council members during a virtual meeting on Monday, April 20.
“In no way am I trying to undermine the governor’s authority or anything else,” he said. “It’s just a plan that I know that it’s small cities can do, like us. You know, 5,000 people are less is a lot different than 75,000 people or 110,000 people.”
He said the plan was created with help from people throughout the state, even from as far away as Fulton in Western Kentucky.
“So, we’re all in agreement and we’re not going to stand and throw things, or we’re not going to try to ambush him in any way ... Governing a small town in rural Kentucky, whether it be west, or southeast or east, is a lot different than in the golden triangle,” he told the council.
He explained that policies like “one in and one out,” occupancy restriction and sanctions for non-compliance would work to slow the spread in smaller communities like Prestonsburg, and he also stated that those policies would “be more effective than the current guidelines.”
The restoration plan establishes steps that could be taken as the number of COVID-19 cases decrease.
The plan calls for retail businesses to open with only 50 percent of occupancy at one time, including workers, and it would require these businesses to continue taking measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including social distancing, permitting only one family member in the business at a time, with exceptions, and requiring employees to wear gloves and masks and make hand sanitizer available.
The plan calls for the reopening of face-to-face businesses like hair salons, chiropractors, pet groomers, attorneys, tattoo artists and others under conditions that include having one client per employee, requiring employees to wear face masks and/or gloves and stations to be cleaned after each client.
The plan calls for gyms to reopen at 50 percent occupancy, with requirements for “complete decontamination of equipment” after each use, as well as other measures.
The plan calls for restaurants to reopen at 50 percent occupancy, with staff wearing masks and gloves at all times. It would require that only family units to dine-in together and require the disinfection of seating areas after every use.
“All businesses will do a thorough decontamination at the end of each business day, following recommendations from the Health Department,” the proposal states. “Any business that fails to follow these very specific protocols will be closed.”
On April 17, Beshear discussed benchmarks that the state must meet in order to start reopening businesses during his evening briefing on COVID-19, reporting that the steps outlined by the state fall in line with federal recommendations.
That plan sets seven benchmarks that must be met before the first phase of reopening can occur.
They include having 14 days where the number of cases are decreasing, increased testing capacity, the availability of personal protective equipment, the ability to protect at-risk populations in nursing homes and prisons, the ability to social distance, preparedness for a “possible future spike” of the virus and status of vaccine and treatment.
Once Kentucky meets certain first stage benchmarks, all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place, businesses should still encourage telework and schools would remained closed, alongside bars, gym and other things, the state said in a press release.
