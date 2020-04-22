The COVID-19 pandemic is hampering the help that some Floyd County residents may have been able to receive, after storm damage that occurred throughout the region on Easter Sunday.
Officials report this week that the pandemic is keeping volunteers out of the region, making it harder for elderly residents and others who experienced home damage to get the help they need.
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Fields said county officials are still assessing the damage from the storm, which toppled trees, closed roads, caused power outages that lasted for a week for some residents, as water outages and damage to homes.
“We’re still assessing the damage, as far as debris and those kind of things, but we have quite a few homes that were damaged,” he said.
He reported on Monday that he has assessed damage at 25 homes in Floyd County and some of them were destroyed. Most of those homes were in the southern end of the county — Wheelwright, McDowell and Melvin, among other places.
The Wheelwright City Commission met in special session on Monday evening to declare a state of emergency. The storm ripped the roof off the city hall building and caused damage throughout the community.
The emergency declaration gives Mayor Don Hall authority to take action to make repairs without adhering to state bidding requirements. It cites significant damage and the presence of COVID-19 in the county as reasons for the emergency.
“I’ve got trees on houses, on vehicles, it was a mess,” Hall said. “It was a mess up here. We must have gotten hit harder than any of them. They said it was straight line winds, but I don’t believe that. I’ve never seen straight line winds uproot those big oaks and take roofs off of these buildings. We’ve had some hard storms up here, but they haven’t taken the roof of these buildings like it did at city hall.”
He was home when the storm blew through.
“I heard the wind from the house and when my TV went out, I went out on my back porch and the wind was coming down around the mountain. It sounded like a train,” Hall said. “I told my wife, that ain’t no normal storm. About 30 minutes later, the city police slides in front of the house with his blue lights on. I run out and said, ‘What’s going on?’ He said that we just lost the roof off city hall. I thought he was just aggravating me.”
The roof of city hall has been temporarily tarped, but officials report the city’s insurance will cover the damage. The city is currently seeking estimates for those repairs.
Magistrate Mike Tackett said that the storm left some homes in that area in shambles.
Debbie Ranier, director of the East Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross, said her team has assisted 52 families in Floyd, Pike, Perry and five other counties who were impacted by the storm. In those cases, more than 150 individuals were assisted, she said on Monday.
“What that means is we have given them assistance to recover from the storm damage if their home was damaged and/or not live-able,” she said. “Now, we do not do anything the person who just didn’t have power. That’s entirely different. We don’t actually take care of the people that don’t have power. We only take care of the people that have some type of storm damage to their home.”
She said on Monday that the Red Cross had collectively given $30,000 to these families in the form of pre-loaded cards they can use to fill their needs.
She reported that most of those cases were situations where residents lost all of their refrigerated food because of extended power outages, and some assistance was provided so people who lost homes had a place to temporarily stay.
“Lots of times, when the power is out, they’re going to need food as well, so we’ve worked with local food banks, local restaurants, but mostly food banks,” she said. “We’re seeing anything from a tree all the way through the house to damage that they’re just not able to go back to their home right now ... I really feel for these people, I do.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Cross team members are wearing masks and gloves and handling these cases without speaking with homeowners face-to-face.
“We are handling most of these cases virtually,” she said. “And what that means is that all of the case work is done virtually and we have one person that goes out and delivers the client assistance card, which is the monetary assistance card that we load and we give out that assistance through that card. It’s usually just handed through the window of the car at this card. Some of it goes straight into their bank account. It just depends. We’re going by all the guidelines. We’re standing six feet away if we do have to deliver something. We’ve even gone to measures of putting it on the hood of the car and letting the person come and pick it up.”
She said interviews have been conducted via Facetime, with the Red Cross officials remaining in the vehicle as it is parked in the homeowner’s driveway.
“We’re using a lot of different ways to communicate and deliver services,” she said.
That unique problem caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will compound the cleanup for these families, Fields said.
He believes there might have been enough damage to public infrastructure for the county to meet the threshold required to request help from the federal government, but he doesn’t believe there was enough damage to private homes to meet the threshold required to seek help for individuals.
“We’re trying to find different help organizations that will help them,” Fields said about homeowners without insurance who experienced property damage. “We’re trying to reach out to different organizations ... There’s numerous organizations. Some of them can help. Some of them can’t.”
He said a lot of the volunteers that serve with those organizations have been quarantined with stay-at-home orders because of the pandemic. All out-of-state visitors to Kentucky are currently required to quarantine for 14 days.
“The COVID thing has made a mess of a mess,” Fields said. “Because all of our normal practices, we can’t follow our normal practices. We’ve had discussions, I have, with my state reps, that everything I normally do, I can’t do because I’m not allowed to do. There’s plans about how to handle these events and there’s plans about how to handle a pandemic, but I haven’t seen any plan on how to handle events during a pandemic. It’ll be a struggle to figure those out because the pandemic has restricted us so much.”
He said because of the pandemic, recovery for some of these families will be slow.
“You can’t make calls for volunteers. You can’t get the same support from out of state. You can’t get people person-to-person,” he said. “There’s a lot of groups that would normally come out but now, either due to having to leave their area or maybe the company they work for, they’re not allowed to. I mean, if you’re normally a volunteer, but your normal every day job restricts what you can do outside the job because of COVID because you’re an essential worker, some of them can’t come now. It kind of compounds quickly.”
He said the federal stimulus checks being distributed may help some Floyd County residents with storm damage.
“That’s my hope, that maybe some of these people can, maybe this stimulus check will be their saving grace,” he said.
Fields said on Monday that the National Weather Service in Jackson is still investigating the storm.
“This was an unusual storm, so as they get time, they’re going to be doing some more review ... They think it was straight line winds, but it’s not how they typically see them,” he said.
Any individual who needs help from the Red Cross may call, (606) 325-1626 to request assistance. To seek help from the county or to volunteer to help people in need, call Fields at, (606) 205-1767.
