Motorists on U.S. 23 in Floyd County should expect to see traffic control devices and signs set up from the Pike County line to the mouth of Ivy Creek, as a paving project gets underway.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 12 Section Engineer Matt Moore, a paving project is planned to start on section of the highway that stretches more than six miles. Mountain Enterprises won the low-bid contract at about $4.3 million. The work was expected to begin Monday, April 20, but has been delayed. Work may begin instead on Monday, April 27, Highway District 12 reported.
Message boards, signs, and other traffic control devices will be installed along the work zone this week.
"People should be mindful that work will start as soon as the contractor has sufficient material for the job. Just be alert, as always, and stay safe out there," said Sara George, D12 public information officer.
Once the project starts, the four lanes of U.S, 23 from the Pike County line to the mouth of Ivy Creek will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour with double fines imposed for violations.
Milling and paving includes all four lanes, north and southbound, as well as the highway shoulders and median. The work is weather dependent and is expected to take several weeks, D12 reported.
“In an effort to reduce our footprint and minimize traffic impacts,” Moore explained, “the project is planned in two approximately equal sections.”
The first section starts at the Pike County line and extends north approximately three miles to Stanville near the Cardinal Country Store.
When the contractor completes the first section, traffic control will move to the remaining miles, from Stanville to the mouth of Ivy Creek.
