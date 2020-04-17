Kentucky State Police report that a Prestonsburg woman was killed on April 15 while crossing a road.
According to a statement, KSP received the call about the wreck just before 10 p.m. on April 15. The incident occurred on Ky. 114 just west of the Prestonsburg city limits.
Troopers determined that a vehicle traveling west on Ky. 114 struck Leann Shortridge, 39, of Prestonsburg. She was pronounced dead at Highlands ARH by Deputy Coroner Omery Chuck Hall.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the incident, pending blood toxicology testing, the KSP reported. This investigation is ongoing and is being led by KSP Trooper Billy Ball.
