A Floyd County man died Tuesday, Jan. 21, after being hit by a vehicle on Ky. 80 near the Garrett intersection.
Kentucky State Police reports that the incident was reported via 911 just after 8 p.m. when a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the road.
Eric Terry, 34, of Conley Fork, was pronounced dead at the scene. Terry “apparently entered the roadway for some unknown reason” and was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Ky. 80, the KSP reported. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Lifeguard Ambulance also responded to the scene. KSP reports that toxicology reports are still pending. The investigation remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.