For the fifth consecutive year, Prestonsburg High School students walked away with a win in the Congressional App Challenge.
U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers reports that a PHS team, made up of students Jenna Lewis, Bobbie Fisher, Nathaniel Curnutte and Samuel Carroll, won the competition by developing the “Appalachia Opioid Prevention App.”
The mobile application provides five functions to help address drug abuse treatment and prevention options.
It’s designed to provide treatment options nearest to a person’s current location, resources for Naloxone; a life-saving medication to revive someone during an overdose; educational information about how to react if someone overdoses; education and prevention videos to raise awareness about opioid abuse and an overview of legislation that has been enacted to combat drug abuse.
The “Appalachia Opioid Prevention App” will be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building, representing Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District.
“The students at Prestonsburg High School are learning two vital lessons,” Rogers said in a press release. “Not only are they learning a how to code, but they are learning how they can create a mobile resource that can change, and even save, lives. I’m incredibly proud that they identified the opioid epidemic as an issue that they wanted to impact in a positive way. I applaud the ingenuity of our mountain students and their diligent work on this concept. We have incredibly talented students in Eastern Kentucky and I’m proud that their ideas will be on display in Washington, DC.”
The Congressional App Challenge invites winners from across the country to showcase their apps to members of Congress and members of the tech community at the House of Code, a reception on Capitol Hill that will be held in 2020.
“I really enjoy coding in class every day,” said Fisher. “This was an excellent experience to create a product as a team and I hope to do it again.”
PHS Principal Lori Bricken praised IT teacher Dr. Jeff Shannon.
“Never, ever underestimate the power of a dedicated teacher and the desire of students to succeed,” she said. “We are very proud of Dr. Shannon and his students.”
“The students took on a topic that was very useful for our region. It is a pleasure to work with such a talented and unified team,” said Dr. Jeff Shannon, IT Teacher.
Floyd Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins also praised the accomplishment, stating in the press release, “They have set the bar for the top competition nationally.”
The winning students will also receive $250 each in Amazon web service credits.
For more information about the challenge, visit, CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.