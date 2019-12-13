The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 in Pikeville brought the spirit of Christmas to current U.S. Army Reserve soldiers on Sunday at the National Guard Armory in Prestonsburg for the annual National Guard Christmas Dinner.
Pikeville’s VFW Post helped provide the dinner for the reserves at the base with the help of a Military Assistance Program grant from the national Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. With the grant, Pikeville’s VFW Post purchased dinners from Texas Roadhouse to feed the soldiers at the event. Helping to serve the dinners included members of the VFW Post and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.
“Our driving force is to make sure that those guys aren’t left behind,” said Nathan Sesco, Kentucky’s state judge advocate. “It shows the unit that people care about them.”
The grant was given to Pikeville’s VFW Post to help provide the reserve soldiers’ unmet needs, or expenses classified as “basic life needs” like household expenses, childcare expenses, food, clothing and more. Established in 2004, the VFW Unmet Needs program has provided more than $10.5 million in emergency assistance grants to nearly 9,000 qualified veterans and military families, according to the VFW.
