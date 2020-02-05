PIKEVILLE — A Floyd man was indicted this past week by a Pike grand jury on several charges, including felonies, for allegedly shoplifting from numerous stores in Pikeville and Coal Run.
Christopher Hamilton, 40, of Ky. 979, Teaberry, was indicted by the grand jury on a class D felony charge of third-degree burglary, one class D felony case of theft and six class a misdemeanor charges of theft in connection with the case.
According to court documents, on Dec. 20, Pikeville Police Officer Josh Tackett responded to Walmart in reference to a report of a male shoplifter opening packages with a large knife. Upon arrival, the arrest citation said, Walmart loss prevention personnel told Tackett that they had watched the suspect open several packages and conceal items in his pants and jacket.
Upon making contact with Hamilton, Tackett wrote, Hamilton was found to have several items concealed on his person which belonged to Walmart. The total value of the items, Tackett wrote, was $201.09.
Hamilton, Tackett wrote, had previously been banned from all Walmart property and had signed a notification stating he was aware of the ban.
Tackett wrote that he searched the vehicle in which Hamilton had been traveling and received consent from the driver to search. During the search, the citation said, Tackett found a duffel bag and backpack which contained merchandise that had been stolen from several stores in the Pikeville and Coal Run areas.
Tackett and Sgt. Billy Ratliff, the citation said, made contact with Hobby Lobby, Ulta, Marshalls and Rural King. Through those calls, the officers were able to confirm that Hamilton had stolen from those stores, the citation said.
Tackett wrote that it was also found that Hamilton had stolen items from Hallmark, JC Penney and Ace Hardware.
According to the indictment, the items stolen from each store valued less than $500, except in the case of JC Penney, where the total stolen was more than $500.
Hamilton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and released on Dec. 22, court records show.
The most serious of the charges Hamilton faces — third-degree burglary and theft greater than $500 — each carry a potential prison sentence of between one and five years. The misdemeanor theft charges each carry a potential jail term of up to one year.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.