Monday, Feb. 17, will be observed as President’s Day in the U.S., leading to closures of some agencies in Floyd County.
All state offices and county schools will be open, however, on President’s Day, but some local agencies will be closed.
The holiday also will not impact trash collection in the county or the City of Prestonsburg.
The following closures have been announced:
•All local federal offices, including post offices
•Floyd County banks
•Wheelwright City Hall
•Wayland City Hall will be open until noon on Monday.
•Prestonsburg City Hall
Officials could not be reached at Martin City Hall or Allen City Hall prior to print deadline.
