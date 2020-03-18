Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams reported on Monday that Kentucky primary election has been postponed.
“Postponing the primary was not an easy decision. But the Republican secretary of state and the Democratic governor agree, and so do county clerks of both parties. And they are our front line election administrators,” said Adams.
Adams sent the Floyd County Clerk’s office a letter on March 16, reporting that the primary election and any special election or local option elections would be postponed for 35 days and will be held, instead, on June 23.
Jared Dearing of the State Board of Elections sent an email to Floyd County Deputy Clerk Connie Gray, explaining next steps in this process.
“I wanted to inform you that a new elections calendar will be forthcoming,” he wrote. “The Secretary of State’s office as well as the State Board of Elections will be communicating with you about best practices and updates about the postponement as we move forward.”
