A Floyd County grand jury recently indicted a Printer resident on charges including rape.
Scotty Miller, 34, of Hite Road, Printer, was indicted on one count of third-degree rape, a class D felony, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a class A misdemeanor, and for allegedly being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, a class C felony.
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 25, Miller had sex with person under the age of 16 and that he allegedly gave that minor an alcoholic beverage.
Miller was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department on charges of rape and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Thacker alleged in the complaint warrant that Miller engaged in sex with a 15-year-old juvenile and gave her alcoholic beverages.
His was among several indictments recently issued by the grand jury. Other indictments include the following charges:
• Tyler Thacker, 27, of Ivel: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree persistent felony offender
• Mikayla Wallen, 22, of Louisville: first-degree promoting contraband and first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance
• Douglas Patton, 28, of Weeksbury: second-degree burglary
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
