The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 12 office in Pikeville reports that Ky. 466 between mile points 1.060 and 1.073 is closed to traffic, Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, for break repair work.
The site is located south of Weeksbury in southern Floyd County.
The state’s contractor will be drilling railroad steel to reinforce the embankment, then backfilling and cribbing to bring the repairs up to grade.
“The road is narrow with no way to pass the drilling rig,” said Matthew Martin, District 12 engineering technician. “Accommodations will be made for school buses, and work will not begin until at least 8:30 in the mornings, allowing traffic to disperse.”
Martin reminded people that the work also depends on good weather and no equipment issues. The contractor normally works until dark each day. During drilling hours, traffic will be able to travel on either side of the site, but not through the work zone.
