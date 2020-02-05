The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports that it arrested two people for suspected drug trafficking and possession this weekend.
According to a press release, on Sunday evening deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the Harold community as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sells and the thefts/burglaries in the area.
The search resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs including crystal meth, numerous drug paraphernalia including digital scales, needles and other items.
Deputies arrested 39 year-old Aaron Williams of Harold for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
Also arrested was 27-year-old Eula Mae Saddler of Salyersville for first-degree possession of a controlled Substance (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. These investigations are ongoing with additional charges and more arrests are pending, the department reported.
