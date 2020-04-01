Some local residents have answered the call to service that came with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing the shortage for face masks across the country, local residents are working both in groups and individually to do what they can to help others.
Jan Joseph, owner of Sew N-Love in Prestonsburg, said the store’s ministry sewing group, based at Fitzpatrick Baptist Church in Abbott, has been making masks to distribute to family, friends, neighbors and organizations.
Sew-N-Love celebrated its one-year anniversary with its storefront in Prestonsburg in January, but the business is now closed to in-person traffic, offering only curbside services. The store supplies people who sew and it also hosts sewing classes regularly for the public.
“This shop actually grew out of the sewing ministry at our church,” Joseph said. “I had been a master volunteer in clothing construction for the cooperative extension office and I needed a place to host my classes … At that time, the county extension office was in the little tiny building around the S-curve, and so, they didn’t have space for me to have classes there because they were always competing for that one room that they had, that they held classes in.”
She talked to Fitzpatrick Baptist Church Pastor Tommy Reed and he allowed classed at the church.
“It turned into a sewing ministry of our church, which we do a variety of charitable projects,” she said. “We have several mission groups that go every year to either Kenya or Haiti, and we make the little pillowcase dresses to send with them.”
The ministry group also makes other items for local organizations, like blankets for the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center in Pikeville and adult bibs for local nursing home.
“We do a variety of things, and, of course, when this pandemic hit, and they were begging people to make masks, so we turned to making the masks,” Joseph said.
She made a few masks, a couple of which went to an elderly cancer survivor, and she said the group has gotten requests for masks from a local nursing home, from healthcare professionals and others.
“It’s far-reaching,” she said.
Linda Ramey, who lives on Ky. 3 in Johnson County, is part of a sewing group in that county and she is working on masks for the Sew-N-Love ministry.
“I try to support the ministry in any way that I can. I just try to serve the Lord. I don’t do it for any glory for me or anything. I just try to give back to my community and to the Lord, and, mostly, because I’m trying to serve the Lord,” Ramey said.
As of Friday, she had sewn 25 face masks, and was planning to start a new pattern with a pocket in which filters may be added.
She sews these masks nearly all day.
“Well, I get up in the morning, I get my house picked up a little bit and read my Bible, and then I go over to my sewing room and I work until I get tired sewing, then I come back over here,” she said. “It’s pretty much all day.”
She prays as she sews.
“I think about the people and I pray for them,” she said. “I just pray that God will keep his hand on all of these people, the ones that have it, that he helps to heal them, and I just pray that the others that don’t have it don’t get it.”
She encourages other people to help.
“I have encouraged other people to do this,” she said. “Since we’re home and can’t do a whole lot more, it’s good to kind of keep us occupied and it gives us something to do.”
Mary Ann Prater of Hueysville, who has been making homemade quilts since the 1970s, has also answered the call. She started making masks for friends, family members and other people she knows, not as part of a group, but just because she wanted to help.
“I’m just taking fabrics and things that I have already that I had hoarded away for many years and I’m making masks with a pocket on the front that can have some kind of filter put in it,” she said. “It’s just something that people need. It’s not good enough for doctors offices or people that are dealing with people with coronavirus, but it may stop somebody from coughing and sneezing on somebody else and maybe spreading more germs than we need out there.”
She was inspired to start making masks after learning about the national shortage.
“They were talking about the mask shortage, and there’s people out in the public that need it,” she said. “I know when I go to a doctor’s office, there’s people out coughing and sneezing all over the office and they don’t cover their face. I just thought it was something that we needed to do, that we needed to have. A lot of people that sew are making these.”
She’s mailing the masks to people who request them.
“It started out on Facebook,” she said. “I just put a picture on Facebook on night — I sew in the wee hours of the morning — and I put a picture and I said I just finished my Easter frock and it was just a little mask that’s made out of Easter fabric,” she said. “I made that one for my daughter, and we were just laughing about my Easter frock, and people started asking if somebody made them. But there’s lots of people that are making the masks, and there’s all kinds of patterns out there for those.”
She encourages Floyd County residents to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
“I think the biggest thing people could do is just stay home,” she said. “This is one time we can save ourselves by sitting on the couch and watching TV. Just stay home and stay away from people, that’s what we need to be doing. And when you go out, put a mask on … and when you cough or sneeze, cover it up.”
