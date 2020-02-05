The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies arrested five people while investigating burglary and theft cases in the Harold and Betsy Layne areas this weekend.
“Deputies are investigating a couple burglaries and theft cases in the Betsy Layne and Harold communities and so far have made several arrests,” a statement from the department said.
The department reported that deputies recovered a stolen pull-trailer and a stolen vehicle on Thursday, and, on Friday, Sheriff John Hunt and deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Printer, where “numerous items” were also recovered. The list of stolen items the department reported recovering included a generator, air compressor, pressure washer and tools.
“Deputies also discovered illegal drugs including crystal meth, an illegal firearm and several individuals wanted on outstanding charges,” the statement said.
The department reported the arrests of five people, noting that the investigation is pending and more arrests are expected. The following charges have been filed:
•Nikki Spurlock was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
•Shawn Spurlock was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants for failure to appear in Floyd County, one bench warrant for failure to appear in Anderson County and for allegedly being a persistent felony offender.
•Stacy Carroll was charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
•Brandon Little was charged with third-degree assault.
•Ray Hyden was arrested on bench warrants issued in Daviess, Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
