A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that recently occurred at Betsy Layne Elementary School.
The department reports that the burglary happened sometime between late night, Friday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 2. Officials posted a video of the alleged burglar on the department’s Facebook page seeking information from the public.
The department reports that items belonging to both teachers and students were stolen over the weekend. The investigation was still underway as of print deadline on Tuesday.
Anyone with information may call the department’s anonymous tip line, (606) 949-2020.
