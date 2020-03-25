The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports that it seized about 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust on Friday.
According to a statement from the department, deputies arrested Ronnie Joe Mullins, 51, of Dorton, in Harold on Friday, March 20.
Deputies seized over 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, a firearm and money, the department reported.
Mullins was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.