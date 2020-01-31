Two local businesses are giving Floyd County residents the opportunity to help people in need this weekend.
Food City and Super Dollar Discount stores in Prestonsburg, Pikeville and Paintsville will host Shop and Share from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The event will benefit the Turning Point Domestic Violence Services in Floyd County, which helps victims of domestic violence in times of crisis.
Customers will be able to shop for items needed by the shelters or donate cash at these events.
Volunteers will collect items and cash at a station near the entryways of the stores.
For more information about Turning Point and its services, call, (800) 649-6605 or visit, turningpointky.org.
