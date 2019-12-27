A Floyd County resident who pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl and other charges was sentenced to serve 15 years.
David Jason Slone, 45, of Wayland, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, three counts of retaliating against a participant in a legal process, escape and other charges in October. On Thursday, Dec. 19, he was sentenced to serve 15 years.
He was indicted on these charges in 2012 and 2013, and, in exchange for the guilty plea, the commonwealth agreed to drop other charges Slone faced, including sodomy, disorderly conduct, menacing and terroristic threatening.
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner negotiated that plea deal, telling the Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris in October that the recommendation comes after consultation with the victim in the case.
Turner praised the victim’s courage after the sentence was handed down.
“Her courage to see this through is what ultimately forced the defendant to admit his crimes and accept his punishment,” Turner’s statement said in part.
Turner previously reported that Slone will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least 85 percent of his sentence. Upon release from custody, he will then be required to have five years of supervised release as required by state law for sex offenders.
Slone was arrested in April 2012, after he was shot by a relative of the 12-year-old victim in this case.
According to articles published in the Floyd County Times, a Kentucky State Police officer testified in a district court hearing in 2012, reporting that Slone held a knife to the 12-year-old’s throat during the rape and a family member of that child shot him seven or eight hours after the rape.
The woman who shot Slone was initially charged with a crime, but that case was eventually dismissed in Floyd District Court.
Additional charges were filed against Slone following a court hearing in May 2012.
He reportedly “jumped up and loudly” and cursed at County Attorney Keith Bartley in court, calling him a liar, and he pointed “his finger in a manner resembling a firearm” at two potential witnesses in the rape case.
In that hearing, Bartley was seeking a higher bond for Slone, and he disclosed numerous charges Slone faced locally and in other areas, including an escape charge and a charge filed in Michigan for the sexual assault of a child.
Slone escaped from custody in Floyd County and was arrested in Lexington in 2013, resulting in the second indictment issued against him.
