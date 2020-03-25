The Southern Water and Sewer District Commission is seeking approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission to extend its contract with Utilities Management Group.
The commission previously approved seeking an extension of contract, which is post-dated for March 25, for an additional six months.
The contract has not changed since UMG took over management of the district last year. Under the contract, UMG serves as an independent contractor for the district and it oversees daily operations there.
An appendix to the contract lays out the cost of compensation and fringe benefits for
services UMG provides: $130 per hour for principal, $100 for a licensed senior level
professional, between $50 and $75 per hour for technicians, $40 per hour for clerical
administration and $30 per hour for clerk typists.
The contract carries a six-month term that can be renewed for successive six-month terms.
The full contract may be viewed online at, psc.ky.gov under case number 2020-00076.
