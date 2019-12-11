A Floyd County grand jury issued an indictment last week against a Teaberry resident who is accused of illegally cultivating marijuana.
The grand jury indicted James Nicholas Blankenship, 38, of Teaberry, on one felony count of marijuana cultivation and misdemeanor counts of DUI, second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance not in original container.
The charges stem from Blankenship’s arrest on May 24 by Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Dusty Newsome.
Newsome reported in the citation that he was conducting a safety checkpoint on Ky. 979 when Blankenship allegedly approached the checkpoint with 25 marijuana plants in the back seat of the vehicle.
Newsome, who was assisted by Deputy Justin Szymchack and Martin Police Officer John Holbrook, also allegedly found several pills in the vehicle, the citation says.
Blankenship denied the allegations when he was arraigned in Floyd District Court in the case. He is scheduled to appear in Floyd Circuit Court this week for a probation revocation hearing in another case that was filed against him last year.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.