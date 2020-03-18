Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams declared a state of emergency in Floyd County on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus and he placed a restriction on visitors to the county courthouse.
“Today, we have signed the declaration for the local state of emergency,” Williams said. “So, we are going to declare a state of emergency just simply to tap into the resources that are available at the state level. It’s not that there’s been a confirmed case or anything of that nature. It’s just a different ballgame for us, as far as resources and reimbursement for money that we’re out of pocket in dealing with this.”
He said the declaration would reimburse the county if additional personnel are needed to deal with issues related to COVID-19 and help the county recoup funds for projects, like the installation of Plexiglas barriers near counters so workers don’t have direct contact with the public.
“That’s what we’re looking at, and that’s what they’re suggesting,” he said. “You know, the money that we spend on things like that, that’s money that we can get reimbursed from the state on the emergency declaration.”
The order states that the declaration is being issued to protect the health and safety of the general public as well as courthouse employees and elected officials. It requires all agencies of the county to cooperate with the Floyd County Emergency Management department, headed by Director Tim Fields. It also give Williams authority to waive some procedures that would be otherwise required for public work such as contracts, employment and other matter.
Williams also restricted access to the county courthouse because of the virus.
“We’ve restricted access until we find out how we’re going to move forward to comply with the governor’s memorandum, with no direct contact,” Williams said.
He explained that residents seeking services at the courthouse should call ahead before coming there.
“If you have business with the county attorney’s office, the sheriff or the PVA, you need to call ahead,” he said. “And if it’s something that’s pressing, that has to be dealt with today, they can make arrangements to work with you. Otherwise, if it’s something that can wait, you’ll be asked to wait.”
Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley issued a memorandum on Monday, reporting the office is now open by appointment only and asking the public to call his office at, (606) 886-9144 or, (606) 886-6863 to make appointments.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reported that it will remain open, but it also asked visitors to call, (606) 886-6171 or (606) 886-8965 for over-the-phone assistance.
“If the courthouse doors are locked, our staff will meet and usher in those needing to do business inside the sheriff’s office,” the department reported.
Floyd County Deputy Clerk Connie Gray reported that residents who need to renew their vehicle registration or file deed or marriages can do so through the courthouse’s drive through.
“We can wait on people through the drive through. They can still renew by mail, if they want to. They can go online and do a web renewal, license their vehicles on the website (drive.ky.gov), and we’ve got these side windows over here that we will, if somebody just comes up and knocks on the window, we will go on and wait on them through the window,” Gray said. “That way our customers don’t have to be in any kind of predicament that they don’t want to be in. We’re going to try our best to accommodate them.”
She said residents can also call the office at, (606) 886-3816, and staff can license their vehicle over the telephone.
The fiscal court asked the public not to attend the regular meeting held at the courthouse on March 17. Officials, however, posted a video of the meeting on Facebook.
Williams encourages the public not to panic with concerns about COVID-19.
“I just want to reassure people. I don’t want people to panic,” Williams said. “That’s my big thing. I don’t want people to panic. We’ve got a plan in place with the health department and our local health providers. We developed an internal plan. In the event that we do have a case, we’ll hit the ground running. We’re fine. I feel like we’ve got good professional people to help us. And I have to give the city credit. The city’s got a lot of resources because they have a paid fire department and there’s folks there on a regular basis. We’re working diligently on this and it’s helped us a lot.”
He emphasized the need for people to “remain calm.”
“They just need to remain calm,” he said. “There’s no need for people to be concerned. We’ve got everything under control and we will try to keep people updated on a regular basis.”
For more information or to make an appointment with an office, call, (606) 886-9193.
