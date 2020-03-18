The statewide effort to quell the number of coronavirus cases is changing the way Eastern Kentucky operates.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the state’s first death related to COVID-19 — the death of a 66-year-old Bourbon County resident — and, with the number of cases increasing to more than 20, state officials have implemented new guidance and restrictions that drastically change day-to-day life for residents across Eastern Kentucky and the state.
“We’re going to be dealing with this for some time. I cannot tell you how long, but I need everybody to be a good citizen — to remember that this is Team Kentucky. This is us against the coronavirus,” Beshear said at a press conference on Monday. “At this point, it is all hands on deck. Every single one of us is important in this fight. I hope it gives you a sense of purpose and patriotic duty: to your country, to this commonwealth. What we do is we protect one another. Let’s defeat this. Let’s defeat it on our first try.”
On Monday, Beshear recommended a policy to close all childcare centers in the state by Friday, March 20, and to close all in-person government services offered across the state by Tuesday, March 17.
Those actions also came alongside announcements that the state will postpone the primary election until June and after Beshear issued guidance to close all restaurants and bars to in-person services by Monday, March 16. That order allows restaurants to offer drive-through services and curbside services and Beshear also reported the state is taking steps to help people whose jobs are impacted by the virus obtain unemployment.
These and other measures are changing the way business is being conducted in Floyd County, with school closed through April 3, local government agencies closing their doors to the public and/or restricting access, events being cancelled and local meetings being cancelled or closed to the public.
“It’s the new normal, it’s just this is the way it’s going to be for a while. Temporarily, this is going to be normal. We have to learn to operate as if this is normal for a while,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said. “Then we’ll go back to what we used to have.”
Over the weekend, Stapleton addressed the public on Facebook, telling Prestonsburg residents who are not in good health to reach out personally to him and his wife Karen if they need food or medications brought to their home. On Monday, he reported that members of the community have volunteered to help him and his wife provide that service.
“A lot of people don’t realize that me and my family are involved on the back side, outside of the professional side of it, where I’m at, and we do a lot of stuff that way. I just make it public, give them my cell phone number so if anybody does need anything, we will reach out and try to help them,” he said. “I will say that I had a lot of volunteers that contacted me and said, ‘Let me help with this; what can I do?’ So, Eastern Kentucky or the Appalachian region has always been good at taking care of their own, so that’s what’s happening.”
Stapleton, County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan encourage the public not to panic.
“This is not a time to panic, although it seems like a natural reaction,” Sloan said. “But it’s a time to be prepared, and that’s what we keep emphasizing and stressing. If we follow the recommendations that are coming from the governor and from the CDC, and if we will change the way we do things for the next bit and if we practice social distancing, we can slow the process of what they believe is on its way, as far as numbers of cases.”
Sloan said Floyd County residents should do what they can to help “flatten the curve,” a motto that has taken hold both in Kentucky and nationally, as officials encourage social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.
“The buzz word is flattening the curve, and if people would just realize how just altering their behavior would help to change that, it would be so helpful on the other side of what all goes on during this outbreak because we can make it more a positive situation,” Sloan said.
Sloan said at least four individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Floyd County, but that number could be higher because private labs operating in the county are not reporting the number of tests conducted to the Floyd County Health Department.
Those labs, Sloan explained, are reporting the number of tests they administer to the state, and they are required to report all confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the state.
“They’re still trying to test people who are symptomatic, and they can’t find another reason to not test them because they don’t have the flu or they don’t have strep,” she said. She pointed out that overall in Kentucky there’s not been a lot of testing to date, an issue that is occurring nationally as well because of problems with testing on the federal level.
If a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Floyd County, Sloan said state officials will immediately notify the health department and Sloan said she will immediately notify the public about the situation.
Sloan said it takes anywhere from 12 to 48 hours to get the results of a COVID-19 test conducted in Floyd County.
“We are told that the state will receive notifications of positives and they would reach out to the local health department director and the minute I know we will notify the public,” Sloan said. “Then, we will begin our surveillance,” she said. “We’ll try to reach out to immediate contact people so that they can be isolated at home or in-house quarantine ... They’ll be advised to stay home and they’ll be asked to stay home at least 14 days and they’ll be monitored for any signs or symptoms. And then if they do have signs, like on day four, then that could change the amount of time they have to be home.”
Sloan said she hosts daily briefings with County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Stapleton as well as other local leaders and officials at local healthcare agencies, businesses and facilities.
“We have been doing this now for two or three weeks. Whenever the first case started, we started. Whenever we first became aware of this, we started,” Sloan said. “We’ve worked with our schools. We’ve worked with our daycares. We’ve worked with our businesses. We’ve reached out to nursing homes. We’ve reached out to everybody we can think to reach out to that needs information.”
Sloan said medical centers serving Floyd County are working to be prepared for an influx of patients if COVID-19 starts spreading in the county.
“I do know that they are certainly trying to be prepared ... They’re looking at beds. I think they’re changing the way they do beds. They’re changing placement of hospital admissions they do have to have in. They can tell you their supplies. They’ve monitored their resources. I think they’re really working on this,” Sloan said.
Gov. Beshear asked medical facilities to cease elective procedures by Wednesday, March 18. When asked whether there are enough hospital beds available in Floyd County if a large number of cases of COVID-19 occurred, Sloan referenced a national shortage of critical care beds.
“There’s not enough nationwide,” she said. “I saw a number last night that said ... it talked about 6 percent of people would be seriously ill from this. But you’re talking about 6 percent in Kentucky of 4.3 million people. And when they equate that number into critical care beds, we’re shy a few.”
That issue, she explained, is why it important for residents to adhere to recommendations from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, particularly those recommendations for social distancing, which is being defined as staying at least six feet away from other people.
“But, you know, if we can ward off the severity of it, it’s the same thing as when you’re starting to get a cold, there’s things you can do to make it better by just hygiene things like brushing your teeth and gargling Listerine. There’s things to do, like trying to keep your temperature down, staying hydrated if you are home sick,” she said. “But as far beds, we may have enough to control it if we can slow it, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We may have enough to address those people who would need those beds if we can slow the process and that’s the hope. We don’t want anybody to be left out there to be like they are in Italy when they say, ‘Sorry. You can live and you cannot.’ That would be a tough road to travel.”
Sloan also commended the way local residents are stepping up to help others.
“I was just thinking last night how proud I am of our community, how people are working together and reaching out,” Sloan said. “I’ve had so many messages and stuff to say, ‘If there is anything that I can do to help you all, call me.’ And that’s what we should be doing. If we can’t have church, fine, volunteer some place on a one-to-one basis where you’re not with people. You can drop off supplies to somebody at home and put it on their front porch and you’re not going to be exposed in that manner. There’s things we can do.”
She talked about helping officials at local food pantries with information about how they can still distribute food while maintaining social distancing of at least six feet.
“There’s things we could do ... to avoid contact and maintain social distancing,” she said. “There’s ways to work around all of this. It’s just a little change.”
She said the flu is still prevalent in Floyd County. She commended people who have the flu and decided to isolate in their homes.
“Hats off to those people because they are part of the solution and not the problem,” she said.
For information about the virus and state guidelines, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov. For questions, residents may call the COVID-19 hotline at, (800) 722-5725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.