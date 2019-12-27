A Shelbyville resident was arrested this month for drug possession, with officials reporting he allegedly attempted to hide suspected methamphetamine in a body cavity.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Floyd County Sheriff Deputy B. Martin arrested Michael Barnes, 27, of Shelbyville, on Dec. 13, charging him with first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Martin reported in the citation that Barnes was in the back seat of a vehicle he stopped shortly after midnight on U.S. 23 for a license plate violation.
“Upon stopping the vehicle I observed (Barnes) in the back passenger side moving around and even raising up in the seat,” Martin reported.
“Upon contact I observed Barnes’ pants almost off him. I immediately asked him if he tried to hide anything illegal on his person and he stated no.”
The driver and another passenger were arrested on warrants, Martin reported, and Barnes was also arrested for allegedly having pills.
At the Floyd County Detention Center, Martin reported that Barnes removed a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine from a body cavity.
“As we exited my cruiser in the sally port of the jail Barnes stated he had something else and removed a small plastic bag from his (body cavity),” Martin wrote. “The bag contained a clear crystal like substance which Barnes stated was ‘Meth’.”
Barnes was scheduled to appear in Floyd District Court for an arraignment on Dec. 18, but did not appear. District Judge Jimmy Marcum issued a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered him to be held on a $2,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.