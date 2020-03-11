A federal grand jury indicted two men and an undisclosed individual for allegedly conspiring to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine in Floyd County.
The grand jury recently issued indictments against Christopher Francisco, 31, of Danville, and Rodney Yount, 40, of Pikeville, as well as an individual whose name was redacted in the federal court filings, charging them with several felony charges.
All three individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and felon in possession of a firearm.
The federal grand jury charged the unidentified defendant with two counts of distributing methamphetamine on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. It also charged Yount and that person with possessing with intent to distributed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on Feb. 9 and for possessing a firearm “in furtherance” of that alleged drug trafficking offense. They were also accused of possessing five firearms while being a convicted felon on Feb. 9.
The indictment alleges that Francisco also possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent of distributing it on Feb. 11, and that he possessed a firearm while doing do.
Yount and Francisco are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Pikeville on April 3 for an arraignment on the federal charges.
They were each arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in February on similar charges during several investigations that led the sheriff’s department to confiscate more than five pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Darrin Lawson reported in the arrest citation filed with Francisco’s arrest on Feb. 11, that deputies located Francisco and another person in the parking lot of Highlands ARH early that morning. Upon search of the vehicle, Lawson reported that deputies located about three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a loaded handgun in the vehicle.
In Floyd County, Francisco was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In a separate Floyd County case, Yount was charged with the same felony charges.
