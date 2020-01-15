Legislators are working to have a Floyd County road named in honor of a Vietnam veteran who died in the line of duty.
On Jan. 8, Sen. Johnny Ray Turner, D-Prestonsburg, filed a Senate Joint Resolution to honor Cpl. Jeff Mulkey, who died during the Vietnam War, by naming a portion of Ky. 1426 in his honor.
Mulkey was born in 1947 in Banner to the late Isaac Lee and Ellen Spears Mulkey. He joined the U.S. Army in 1967, earning the rank of corporal, and served in the 101st Airborne Division, Company B 2nd Battalion of the 502nd Infantry during the Vietnam War.
Mulkey died on May 31, 1968, less than a month after he was deployed to Vietnam, after succumbing to enemy fire in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam. He was 21 years old.
“ ... Jeff Mulkey’s heroic service and sacrifice some 50 years ago are still remembered by his friends and family, who, to this day more than half a century later, mourn a life cut short much too soon ...,” the resolution states.
The resolution seeks to name a portion Ky. 1426 from its intersection of U.S. 23 to the intersection with Ky. 680 as the CPL Jeff Mulkey Memorial Highway. It was sent to the Transportation Committee on Jan. 9.
