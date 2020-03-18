The Kentucky Public Service Commission is providing some emergency relief to residents with late bills for electricity, water, gas and other services in the state.
On March 16, the PSC issued an order requiring all utilities under its jurisdiction to suspend until further notice, and for at least 30 days, all disconnections for nonpayment, as well as late payment fees, in order to provide relief for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The PSC ruled that disconnections pose a risk of COVID-19 transmission to utility employees and are a waste of utility resources at a time when there is a “pressing need to ensure continuity, and thus adequacy, of service.”
The order does not apply to municipal utilities like water districts operated by city governments in the state, but the PSC urged those utilities to follow suit.
The order also allows utilities to temporarily close offices or limit business hours.
Kentucky Power and Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative, two electric companies that serve Floyd County, announced that they will temporarily suspend disconnects for nonpayment.
Kentucky Power issued a statement about the change on March 13.
“Kentucky Power is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in our communities,” the statement said. “We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. Kentucky Power is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time.”
Big Sandy RECC also issued a statement about steps it is taking on March 16. “With the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, we know that the people we serve are facing many concerns,” the statement said. “Guided by cooperative values, Big Sandy RECC is dedicated to doing what we can to fulfill our civic duty and live up to the trust that our members place in us to bring them safe, affordable and reliable power.”
Big Sandy RECC announced that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment or low funds “for a limited time” and that it will not charge late fees for customers this month.
As a cooperative, we have a responsibility to do what is in the best interest of all of our members ... While this is not normal procedure, we are sensitive to the well-being of all our members. Though disconnects may not occur, it remains the responsibility of each account holder to pay as they can, which will help avoid a larger balance in the future. Bills and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. We encourage any member who is facing financial difficulty to call us.”
Big Sandy RECC has closed all of its offices, including the office in Prestonsburg, to foot traffic. The drive-through at the Paintsville office, however, is still open. The drop box in Prestonsburg, is also still available.
Anyone with questions can call, (606) 789-4095 or visit Big Sandy RECC on Facebook or online at, bigsandyrecc.com. Anyone with questions regarding Kentucky Power may call, (800) 572-1113 or visit, kentuckypower.com or the business’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.