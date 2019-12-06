Residents in the Wayland and Estill areas were without water several days this week.
The Southern Water and Sewer District reported on social media on Tuesday, Dec. 3, that a leak had been detected in a creek and was being repaired. The district’s Chairman Jeff Prater estimated that about 200 people were without water.
He said high water in a creek eroded an embankment and exposed a 10-inch, high-pressure line, causing it to burst.
“It is my understanding that the creek eroded the bank, or embankment, and exposed the line, or with just the pressure in the line, it blew apart after all the dirt was washed away,” Prater said.
Southern employees worked until late Wednesday evening to restore service, and planned to have the water running to all customers on Thursday. Prater reported that water was restored to Wayland residents through an interconnection with Knott County Water in Wheelwright, but residents in the Estill area were still without water early Thursday. Officials planned to repair the problem and return service to everyone that afternoon.
Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz reported that water was restored to residents in Wayland on Wednesday through that interconnection, but he said water pressure was low there. On Thursday morning, another leak occurred under the pavement outside of the Wayland Community Center, he said.
He said he had been showering at his daughter’s house in Langley and, on Thursday, he was delivering water to residents in the city. Judge-Executive Robbie Williams reported the county provided two pallets of water to the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department for distribution on Wednesday, and he said the county had two additional pallets of water on hand if it is needed.
Prater said Southern Water employees were laying new pipe to repair the leak when the conditions became too dangerous to continue on Wednesday night.
“They had to stop last night, due to some of the soil conditions of the embankment was about to collapse on them ... They’re trenching in a new section of pipe, about 400 ft. of pipe was being trenched in around the area that was affected,” Prater said. “They completed one end of that and most of the pipe installation late last night and they were expecting to finish up sometime today to make permanent repairs.”
Southern Water has had issues with the old lines that stretch from Lackey to Wayland for years. Over the past year, new district administration identified that area of the system as the area most in need of repair.
“There are obviously some issues with the infrastructure in that area that UMG is evaluating for Southern Water, to look at some kind of capital project to replace the line section from Lackey to Wayland,” Prater said. “It would be quite expensive, and they’re looking at — it has been identified by UMG as a project that we need to try to obtain capital funding to complete. We’re going to look at any kind of option for a grant to replace the infrastructure there.”
Fultz reported on Thursday morning that he called Southern Water after the other leak occurred in front of the community center and employees were on site in a few minutes.
