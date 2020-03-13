The Wheelwright City Commission is planning to update its nuisance ordinance.
During a meeting on March 11, the commission held the first reading of an ordinance related to the abatement of nuisances in the city.
Officials reported that if approved at a future meeting, this ordinance will replace another ordinance the city approved decades ago.
The ordinance makes it unlawful for any person to allow a public nuisance on property in the city. It defines public nuisances as a “dangerous or dilapidated” building, the accumulation of “rubbish and junk,” storage of explosives or combustible material, the maintenance of any open well, pool, cistern, pit, excavation or vault in any open or unfenced lot, noxious odors or smoke, noxious odors or smoke, unsanitary pen, lot or enclosure for animals, obstructions of streets, sidewalks and drainage, abandoned vehicles and “inadequate landscaping,” which is defined as any grass that exceeds 10 inches.
Wheelwright Mayor Don Hall emphasized the city’s intent with this ordinance at the meeting.
“With the prison coming back, we want to try to, you know, let’s keep it looking good,” he said. “People may actually want to go to work up there and buy a house here in town. Let’s get it cleaned up and make it look good. And it’s not doing anything toward anybody in particular. It’s just the whole city.”
He said the city will give people “a chance to get rid” of the nuisances on their property.
“Everybody in town pretty much knows this nuisance is coming. It’s spread around town like wildfire, you know, everybody talking back and forth,” Hall said. “But that’s what it is. We’re just trying to get the community, more or less, cleaned up. We’re not out to hurt anybody. We’re not out to do anybody wrong or stick a big penalty on them. We’re just trying to get things cleaned up, in a respectable way.”
The ordinance explains that when a public nuisance is discovered, the city will give the property owner a five-day written notice, demanding abatement. That five-day notice will be permitted unless an “immediate danger” is present, in which case a residents have 24 hours to abate the nuisance.
The ordinance gives the city the right to tear down dilapidated structures and place liens on properties for the “reasonable value of labor and materials” used in abating the nuisance. The lien will include interest of 1.5 percent monthly.
The ordinance also gives the city authority to assess civil penalties, but it does not specifically define what those civil penalties are.
In January, the commission approved a draft of a code and nuisance violation notice and list of fines that officials said the city plans to impose for nuisances, listing some items that are not defined in the nuisance ordinance, proposing fines of between $25 and $100 for numerous nuisances.
The ticket approved by the commission in January would impose $25 fines for illegally parked or inoperable vehicles, animal issues, trash issues and “high grass or weeds.”
City Attorney Tyler Green reported Thursday that the fines approved on that ticket in January do not have the weight of law because they were not approved in ordinance form.
The ordinance does not mention those specific fines, but it does, however, state that residents could also face criminal penalties of $100 for the first offense and $250 for the second offense.
