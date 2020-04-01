Thomas Joseph Bormes

Thomas Joseph Bormes, 80, of Printer, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Paul Fraley

Paul Fraley, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Burial followed in the Fraley Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Tivis Hamilton

Tivis Hamilton, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Carl D. Howell

Carl. D. (Snake) Howell, 61, of Grethel, died Friday, March 27, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Clara (Hicks)

Johnson

Clara H. Johnson, 80, of Minnie, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Richard Carpenter Matthews

Richard Carpenter Matthews, 44, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.

Ruthie Lee

(Lester) Patterson

Ruthie Lee (Lester Patterson, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 23, 2020.

Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.

Burial followed in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W. Va.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Virginia May

(Burchett) Wallace

Virginia May Burchett Wallace, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 30, 2020.

Funeral services are private and will be live streamed beginning at 1:50 p.m., Thursday, April 2, on the Hall Funeral Home Facebook page, facebook.com/hallbrothers.

Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery, Mousie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

