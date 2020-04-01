Thomas Joseph Bormes
Thomas Joseph Bormes, 80, of Printer, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Paul Fraley
Paul Fraley, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Burial followed in the Fraley Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tivis Hamilton
Tivis Hamilton, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carl D. Howell
Carl. D. (Snake) Howell, 61, of Grethel, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clara (Hicks)
Johnson
Clara H. Johnson, 80, of Minnie, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Richard Carpenter Matthews
Richard Carpenter Matthews, 44, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Ruthie Lee
(Lester) Patterson
Ruthie Lee (Lester Patterson, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 23, 2020.
Funeral services are private in compliance with the governor’s request for COVID-19 restrictions.
Burial followed in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W. Va.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Virginia May
(Burchett) Wallace
Virginia May Burchett Wallace, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
Funeral services are private and will be live streamed beginning at 1:50 p.m., Thursday, April 2, on the Hall Funeral Home Facebook page, facebook.com/hallbrothers.
Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
