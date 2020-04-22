Wayne Edward Allen
Wayne Edward Allen, 55, of Garrett, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alec G. Bailey
Alec “Gary” G. Bailey, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary M. Jarrell
Mary M. Jarrell, 83, of Martin, died Thursday, April 17, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Jean Jarvis
Betty Jean Jarvis, 89, of Banner, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Timothy Matthew Johnson
Timothy Matthew “Beaver” Johnson, 35, of Martin, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Walker Kidd
Walker Kidd, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
LeAnn Michelle Shortridge
LeAnn Michelle Davis Shortridge, 39, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Steve Wallen, Sr.
Steve Wallen, Sr., 76, of Garrett, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Arthur Ward
Arthur Ward, 85, of Eaton, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.