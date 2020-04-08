Katie Lynn Boyd
Katie Lynn Boyd, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Walt Edward Carroll
Walt Edward Carroll, 51, of Martin, died Friday, April 3, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in the Halbert Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rexene Caudill
Rexene Moore Caudill, 89, of Wayland, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Annette Deskins
Annette Deskins, 60, of Stanville, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Frances Kay Henson
Frances Kay Henson, 58, of Hueysville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerry Wayne Hopson
Jerry Wayne Hopson, 57, of Auxier, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larcie David Lewis
Larcie David Lewis, 72, of East Point, died March 9, 2020.
Family graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 5, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. A life celebration service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Bailey May
Linda Bailey May, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Alice Miller
Mary Alice Miller, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James D. Moore
James Dwayne Moore, 60, of McDowell, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jonah Newsome
Jonah Newsome, 64, died Friday, April 3, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Meredith Kate
Roberts
Meredith Kate Roberts, 39, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glen D. Thacker
Glen D. Thacker, 58, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gay West
Gay West, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The funeral was private, per restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
