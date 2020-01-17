Braxton Castle
Braxton Michael Castle, infant son of Zachery Michael and Leann Marie Castle, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Vina Crider
Vina Crider, 75, of Auxier, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Shepherd Cemetery, Open Fork, David.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ocie Manuel
Ocie Isaac Manuel, 94, of Martin, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dingus Cemetery, Dinwood, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Judy K. Moore
Judy K. Moore, 72, of David, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at the Martin Church of Christ, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery, Beech Branch, David.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Jean Jewell
Billie Jean Jewell, 85, of Dwale, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, until time of funeral service at 3 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joann Osborne
Joann Collins Osborne, 86, of Langley, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 16, Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Francis Rose
Mary Francis Rose, 79, of Grethel, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jervis Cemetery, Corn Fork, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Henry Shepherd
Henry Shepherd, 70, of Harold, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Shepherd Cemetery, Branham’s Creek, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
