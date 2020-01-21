Ronald Bartley
Ronald Glen “Ron” Bartley, 57, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at the Church of God of Prophecy, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wendy Lynn Bolen
Wendy Lynn Bolen, 61, of Langley, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Albert Archer
Burchett
Albert “Albie” Archer Burchett, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Franklin D. Chaffins
Franklin D. Chaffins, 83, of Minnie, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael Glen Gibson
Michael Glen Gibson, 57, of Langley, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation will continue Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home.
Burail will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Margaret
Holderby
Mary Margaret Holderby, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Elliott Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Jean Jewell
Billie Jean Jewell, 85, of Dwale, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Vincent Lee Prater
Vincent Lee Prater, 57, of Hindman, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Visitation will continue Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Salt Lick Community Baptist Church, Hueysville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Malcom Prater Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glen Shepherd
Glen Shepherd, 75, of Hueysville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Brushy Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Gunlock.
Burial followed in the Kate Shepherd Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Judith Ann
Wireman
Judith Ann Barnett Wireman, 75, of Martin, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
