Ronald Bartley

Ronald Glen “Ron” Bartley, 57, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at the Church of God of Prophecy, Hi Hat.

Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Wendy Lynn Bolen

Wendy Lynn Bolen, 61, of Langley, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard, Ohio.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Albert Archer

Burchett

Albert “Albie” Archer Burchett, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.

Franklin D. Chaffins

Franklin D. Chaffins, 83, of Minnie, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Michael Glen Gibson

Michael Glen Gibson, 57, of Langley, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Visitation will continue Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home.

Burail will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Mary Margaret

Holderby

Mary Margaret Holderby, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Elliott Cemetery, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Billie Jean Jewell

Billie Jean Jewell, 85, of Dwale, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Davidson memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Vincent Lee Prater

Vincent Lee Prater, 57, of Hindman, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Visitation will continue Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Salt Lick Community Baptist Church, Hueysville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the church.

Burial will follow in the Malcom Prater Cemetery, Hueysville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Glen Shepherd

Glen Shepherd, 75, of Hueysville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Brushy Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Gunlock.

Burial followed in the Kate Shepherd Cemetery, Gunlock.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Judith Ann

Wireman

Judith Ann Barnett Wireman, 75, of Martin, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Michigan.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.