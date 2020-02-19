Sue Compton

Sue Compton, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Terry Lee Case

Terry Lee Case, 57, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Anna B. Slone Hicks

Anna B. Slone Hicks, 78, of Garrett, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, at the Hindman Funeral Services chapel, Hindman.

Burial followed in the Slone Familyb Cemetery, Mousie.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services of Hindman.

James Emerson Kendrick, Jr.

James Emerson Kendrick, Jr., 75, of Warren, Mich., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Grace Garrett Leslie

Grace Garrett Leslie, 94, of Emma, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Teresa Lynn

Maggard

Teresa Lynn Maggard, 59, of Grethel, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.

Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Walker Robert

Newsome

Walker Robert “Redd” Newsome, 68, of Grethel, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.

Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Grethel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Rosena Burton Tackett

Rosena Burton Tackett, 82, of Grethel, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Grethel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

