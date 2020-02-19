Sue Compton
Sue Compton, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Lee Case
Terry Lee Case, 57, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Anna B. Slone Hicks
Anna B. Slone Hicks, 78, of Garrett, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, at the Hindman Funeral Services chapel, Hindman.
Burial followed in the Slone Familyb Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services of Hindman.
James Emerson Kendrick, Jr.
James Emerson Kendrick, Jr., 75, of Warren, Mich., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Grace Garrett Leslie
Grace Garrett Leslie, 94, of Emma, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teresa Lynn
Maggard
Teresa Lynn Maggard, 59, of Grethel, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Walker Robert
Newsome
Walker Robert “Redd” Newsome, 68, of Grethel, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rosena Burton Tackett
Rosena Burton Tackett, 82, of Grethel, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.