Raymond Sparkman
Raymond “Pete” Sparkman, 68, of Rome City, Ind., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 7, 1951, in Floyd County, to Willie and Sadie (Stephens) Sparkman. They preceded him in death.
On Sept. 29, 1973, in Rome City, he married Wanda F. Jones. She survives in Rome City.
Raymond had been a meat cutter at Super Valu in Rome City for 23 years and had also worked at BRC Rubber in Churubusco, Ind.
Raymond had been a former member of the Kendallville Eagles and the Rome City Fire Department Reserves.
Also surviving are his daughter Angela Dawn Hensley of Rome City; four grandchildren: Matthew Sparkman, Devin (Sebastian Griffiths) Hensley, Jayden Hensley and Kennith Hensley; two great-grandchildren: Arlie Sparkman and Spencer Griffiths; five sisters: Clara Prater, Allene Prater and Joyce “Jody” Sparkman, all of Hueysville; Pauletta Crotts of Mt. Ary, N.C. and Imogene Griffith of Cridersville, Ohio; and his brother Carvin Sparkman of Hueysville.
He was also preceded in death by three sisters: Arlene Scott, Connie Mosley and Maycene Sparkman and four brothers: Dallas Sparkman, Otis Sparkman, Ted Sparkman and Ken Sparkman.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. at Salem United Baptist Church, 8227 N SR 9, Kendallville, Ind., with Pastors L. D. Mosley, Willie Collins and Glen Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Orange Cemetery, Rome City.
Pallbearers will be Mike Miller, Ed Edsall, Sebastian Griffiths, Johnny Prater, Willie Prater and Arnold David.
Calling will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, Ind., and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at, younfamilyfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Clark
Charles Jenkins “Chubby” Clark, 82, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bryce Conn
Bryce Conn, 71, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Frasure
Charles Frasure, 76, of Harold, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Beechie Sue Pruitt
Beechie Sue (Mullins) Pruitt, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W. Va.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kyle Smith
Kyle Smith, 66, of Allen, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
