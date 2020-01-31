Mosaleete Ferrell Patton
Mosaleete Ferrell Patton, 94, of Langley, widow of George A. Patton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Riverview Health Care Center, Prestonsburg.
She was born July 7, 1925, in Delbarton, W. Va., a daughter of the late Glenn and Elizabeth Spencer Ferrell. She was secretary to the executive director of Highlands Regional Medical Center and a member of the Graceway United Methodist Church and the Mended Hearts Foundation.
She is survived by two sons: Paul (Brenda) Patton, of Lancaster, and Jerry (Katherine) Patton, of Prestonsburg; one daughter: Elizabeth Kathleen (Hubert) Halbert, of Langley; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Visitation is all day Friday, Jan. 31, with service at 7 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral service for Mrs. Patton will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev Roy Harlow officiating.
Burial will follow in the Patton Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby M. Comstock
Bobby M. Comstock, 93, of Martin, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Maudie Crum
Woods
Maudie Crum-Woods, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dorothy Vance Hamilton
Dorothy Vance Hamilton, 82, of Printer, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joey Daryl Keen
Joey Daryl Keen, 58, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alice Moore Lawson
Alice Moore Lawson, 97, of McDowell, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Visitation will be held all day, Friday, Jan. 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Purple Heart Cemetery, Doty Creek, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.