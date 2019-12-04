Ray Adkins

Ray Adkins, 81, of Hager Hill, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Peggy Sharon

Coleman

Peggy Sharon Coleman, 66, of Lexington, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at a later date at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Lula Mae

DeRossett

Lula Mae DeRossett, 97, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the DeRossett Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ocelene

Henderson

Ocelene Henderson, 68, of Manchester, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 2, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.

Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Anna Mae

Dawson Little

Anna Mae Dawson Little, 88, of New Boston, Ohio, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Hi Hat.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Sharon Deene

Rogers

Sharon Deene Rogers, 55, of Harold, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Upper Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.

Burial followed in the Rogers Cemetery, Harold.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Delma

Stanley

Delma Stanley, 56, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 29 at the Community Christian Life Church, Pikeville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

