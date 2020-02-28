Roxie Bentley

Roxie Bentley, 58, of Drift, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Wayne Frazier

Wayne Frazier, 55, of McDowell, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Dingus Cemetery, Dinwood, Martin.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Alice Eva

Gibson

Alice Eva (Thornsbury) Gibson, 95, of Langley, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Gibson Family Cemetery, Langley.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Tilda Hinkle

Tilda Hinkle, 76, of Decatur, Ala., formerly of Varney, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney.

Burial will follow in the A.C. Young Cemetery, Varney.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Faron Keith

Skeens

Faron Keith Skeens, 64, of Hueysville, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Freda Leigh

Spurlock

Freda Leigh Spurlock, 65, of Minnie, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.

Burial will follow in the Salisbury Cemetery, Hunter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

