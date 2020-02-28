Roxie Bentley
Roxie Bentley, 58, of Drift, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wayne Frazier
Wayne Frazier, 55, of McDowell, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Dingus Cemetery, Dinwood, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alice Eva
Gibson
Alice Eva (Thornsbury) Gibson, 95, of Langley, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gibson Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tilda Hinkle
Tilda Hinkle, 76, of Decatur, Ala., formerly of Varney, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney.
Burial will follow in the A.C. Young Cemetery, Varney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Faron Keith
Skeens
Faron Keith Skeens, 64, of Hueysville, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Freda Leigh
Spurlock
Freda Leigh Spurlock, 65, of Minnie, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial will follow in the Salisbury Cemetery, Hunter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.