Joe Hackworth
Joe Hackworth, 77, husband of Mary Dingus Hackworth, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
He was born in Prestonsburg on June 15, 1942, to the late Jerry and Mae Johnson Hackworth. Joe was a retired minister for Northside Church of Christ. He attended Kentucky Christian College.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Mary Jo Hackworth; his sister Dianna (Randy) Hunsucker, Richmond; and his brother-in-law Jerry (Debria) Kinzer, Prestonsburg.
He was preceded in death by his brother Forrest (Nancy) Hackworth.
No services are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at, ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Royce
Case
Billy Royce Case, 30, of Drift, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Howell Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nelva Akers
Lewis
Nelva Akers Lewis, 93 of Richmond, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sherry Lee
Parsons
Sherry Lee Parsons, 51, of Printer, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harvey Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Belinda Rose
Shelton
Belinda Rose Shelton, 44, of Drift, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
