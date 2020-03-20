Troy Lee Branham

Troy Lee Branham, 72, of Paintsville, died Monday, March 16, 2020.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Branham Cemetery, Grethel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Judy Ann Isaacs

Judy Ann Riley Isaacs, 63, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Visitation and funeral services are private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Glenna Kay

Sexton

Glenna Kay (Granham) Sexton, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, March 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Lonnie Tackett

Lonnie Tackett, 77, of Weeksbury, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held.

Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

