Troy Lee Branham
Troy Lee Branham, 72, of Paintsville, died Monday, March 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Branham Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Judy Ann Isaacs
Judy Ann Riley Isaacs, 63, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Visitation and funeral services are private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glenna Kay
Sexton
Glenna Kay (Granham) Sexton, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, March 16, 2020.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lonnie Tackett
Lonnie Tackett, 77, of Weeksbury, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Private funeral services will be held.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.