Thomas Scott
Thomas “Tom” Scott was born July 27, 1940, to the late Winfer and Mable Williams Scott. He was the oldest of nine children. Tom entered into rest on Jan. 3, 2020, after a prolonged battle with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
He is survived by his wife Theresa Morgan Scott of Danville; Curtis (Dorothy) Scott of Lancaster; Margaret Blair of Paintsville; Ron (Susan) Scott of Conover, Ohio; Joseph (Karen) Scott of Leander; Carrie (Steve) Barnhill of Sulphur, La.; John (Barb) Scott of Staffordsville; Becky Scott Childers and Betty Sue Scott, both of Sidney, Ohio.
Also surviving are five children: Carole Ann (Roger) Caudill of Leander; Pamela Joyce (David) Baldwin of Leander; Jeffrey Allen (Cindy) Scott of Sitka; Patricia Sue (Bill) Branham of Thelma and Karen Jean Wheeler of Leander. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Tom was a working man. He held a multitude of jobs from truck driver and gas station attendant to sandwich truck driver. He found his true calling in sales. His work took him to many jobs and states from Ohio to the Carolinas. Throughout his career he garnered numerous Salesman of the Year and other awards. When he took a job with Brown Foodservice of Louisa in 1995, he and Theresa moved back to the hills of eastern Kentucky where he was raised.
Tom was a lover of the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and took every opportunity to bring young people to share in his passion. He particularly loved upland bird hunting and deer hunting. He fondly told tales of hunting and fishing adventures as long as his body and mind allowed.
Tom received his greatest gift, the gift of salvation, on April 24, 2003. After recovering from open heart surgery, he was baptized on July 24, 2005. He became a member of Riceville Freewill Baptist Church on Oct. 23, 2005, where he remained a faithful member as long as his health permitted.
Tom was called to his heavenly reward on Jan. 3, surrounded by many loved ones. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He has now broken free of the bondage of sickness and suffering and, forevermore, shall dwell in the house of the Lord.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Riceville (New Bethel) Freewill Baptist Church in Paintsville. Family will receive friends after the service.
William Vance Jr.
William Vance Jr., 72, of Orrville, Ohio, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Wooster Community Hospital, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1947, in McDowell, to the late William and Lizzie (Issac) Vance, and he graduated from McDowell High School in 1965. He married Nancy L. Steiner in 2001, in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Nancy survives.
He worked as a supervisor for the Gerstenslager Company in Wooster, Ohio, for 36 years, retiring in 2000.
Jr. was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Orrville, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed golfing, playing guitar and singing Elvis songs. He loved sports, following the Cleveland teams and he especially loved following his grandchildren in anything they did.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Nancy, are four children: William H. (Michelle) Vance of Burbank, Ohio, Rachel (Tim) Garman of Wooster, Michelle (Erik) Kato of Columbus, Ohio, and Nicholas (Danielle) Yeager of Orrville; six grandchildren: Zac (fiancé Brittany Schumacher) Vance, Katie Vance, Weston Garman, Macy Garman, Dylan Yeager and Rilee Yeager; a great-grandchild, Liam Vance; and three sisters: Dorothy DeRosset of Ky., Barbara (Craig) Brown of Wooster and Chaddie Nelson of Ind.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence, James, Bernie, Terry and Randall Vance.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 3, at Auble Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. O. Kenneth Walther officiating.
Burial followed at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or the First Presbyterian Church 1830 West Market Street, Orrville, Ohio 44667.
Londa Gayle
Connors
Londa Gayle Connors, 69, of Auxier, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial will follow in the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Anna Cline Gunnels
Anna Cline Gunnels, 41, of Eastern, died Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Graveside services were held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Osborne Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Carol Hall-Anderson
Brenda Carol Hall-Anderson, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Luther Ray Keenes
Luther Ray Keenes, 58, of McDowell, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carroll Dean
Robinson
Carroll Dean Robinson, 70, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Irvin
Samons
James Irvin Samons, 85, of Bevinsville, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Jacks Creek, Bevinsville.
Burial will follow in the W.R. Hall Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruby Shepherd
Ruby Shepherd, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ousley Cemetery, Jim Potter Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Susanne Wnek
Susanne Wnek, 71, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 5, at Ligon Community Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
