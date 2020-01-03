Charles Dingus
Charles “Crush” D. Dingus, 78, of Martin, husband of Delores Flanery Dingus, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Paintsville to the late Furman and Faye VanHoose Dingus. He was a retired surveyor for the Department of Transportation and a member of the John W. Hall Lodge No. 950 F&AM, the El Hasa Shrine, American Veterans, VFW and American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Delores, he is survived by one son, Kris Douglas Dingus; one daughter, DeAnna Faye Dingus (Josh) Hamilton; four step children: Michael, Brian, Mary and Belinda Click.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m., in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation is after 6 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Lee Brown
Danny Lee Brown, 73, of Hi Hat, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Lawson Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Lee Conley
Mary Lee Wicker Conley, 85, of Mousie, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Jay Conley Family Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlotte George
Charlotte Gayle Blackburn George, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Willadean Henegar
Willadean Slone Henegar, 91, of Wayland, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Estill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 4, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Jean
Holbrook
Betty Jean Holbrook, 81, of Banner, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gwendolyn Legere
Gwendolyn Legere, 73, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Newsome
Donald “Ducky” Newsome, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny Shepherd
Johnny Henry Shepherd, 65, of Van Lear, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Memorial services were held Thursday, Jan. 2, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronald Addis Turner
Ronald Addis Turner, 84, of Blountville, Tenn., formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
