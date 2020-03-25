Richard Alton Blair

Richard Alton Blair, 73, of Flatwoods, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Funeral services are private with burial following in the Buckingham Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Joe “Bucky” Burchett

Joe Arthur “Bucky” Burchett, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, March 22.

Funeral arrangements are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Rowe Fannin Jr.

Rowe Fannin Jr., of Betsy Layne, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Funeral services are private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Elder Hershel “Jimmy” Hall Jr.

Elder Hershel “Jimmy” Hall Jr., 69, of McDowell, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Funeral services are private and burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Dicie Ellen Hunt

Dicie Ellen (Burchett) Hunt, 76, of Banner, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Funeral services are private and burial will follow in the Crum Cemetery, Banner.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

