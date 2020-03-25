Richard Alton Blair
Richard Alton Blair, 73, of Flatwoods, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Funeral services are private with burial following in the Buckingham Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joe “Bucky” Burchett
Joe Arthur “Bucky” Burchett, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, March 22.
Funeral arrangements are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rowe Fannin Jr.
Rowe Fannin Jr., of Betsy Layne, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Funeral services are private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elder Hershel “Jimmy” Hall Jr.
Elder Hershel “Jimmy” Hall Jr., 69, of McDowell, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Funeral services are private and burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Dicie Ellen Hunt
Dicie Ellen (Burchett) Hunt, 76, of Banner, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Funeral services are private and burial will follow in the Crum Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.