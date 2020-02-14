Linda Lou Crace Bentley
Linda Lou Crace Bentley, 69, of Allen, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Thelma C. Brown
Thelma C. (Collins) Brown, 97, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Eddie Arnold
Gayheart
Eddie Arnold Gayheart, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Misty Rachelle Goble
Misty Rachelle Goble, 42, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clabe Edward Hall
Clabe Edward Hall, 39, of Hi Hat, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Verbal B. Paige Martin
Verbal B. Paige Martin, 84, of Teaberry, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.