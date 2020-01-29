Loretta Ann Bush
Loretta Ann Bush, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Cracker Bottom, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Randell D. Jervis
Randell Darwin Jervis, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the Jervis Cemetery, Endicott.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edgar Lee McKinney
Edgar Lee McKinney, 65, of Lancer, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Highland Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Austin Moore
Austin “Bo” Moore, 61, of Minnie, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the First Baptist Church, McDowell, with funeral services at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Frank M. Sloan Jr.
Frank M. Sloan Jr., 59, of Harold, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 27, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Sloan Family Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gordon Thornsbury
Gordon “Buster” Thornsbury, 72, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist church, Bypro.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Homer Thornsberry
Homer Thornsberry, 46, of Hagerstown, Md., died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the William Thornsberry Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
