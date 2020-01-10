Donald Ray
Tackett, Jr.
Donald “Donnie” Ray Tackett, Jr., 54, of Pikeville, husband of Lisa Noe Tackett, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He was born June 29, 1965, in Wyandotte, Michigan, a son of Rosena Burton Tackett, Grethel, and her late husband Donald Ray “Bunker” Tackett.
He was a special procedures technologist and former owner of Mingo-Pike Radiology, a member of The American Society of Radiologic Technologists, the Kentucky Society of Radiologic Technologists and the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. He was also a member of the Wheelwright Masonic Lodge No. 889 F&AM and a member of the Vogel Day United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Lisa and his mother, Rosena, he is survived by his son Cory Isaac Tackett; brother Johnny Keith (Lula) Tackett of Stanville; sister Vicky Renee (Tony) Ratliff of Harold; niece Rebecca (Wes) Horn; nephew Benjamin (Kaitlyn) Tackett and great-nephew Carter Tackett.
He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Joseph Ratliff.
Visitation will be held all day, Friday, Jan. 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, with a Masonic funeral service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held Saturday, Jan. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., at Vogel Day United Methodist Church, Harold.
Funeral service for Donnie will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 12 p.m., at the church, with Dennis Love officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Annis Irene Collins
Annis Irene Collins, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Old Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Minnie.
Burial will follow in the Calvin Huff Cemetery, Owens Branch, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Laura June
Salkhill Collins
Laura Juen Alkhill Collins, 68, of Drift, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gotto Reynolds
Gotto Reynolds, 85, of Ironton, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gregory Louis
Salisbury
Gregory Louis Salisbury, 51, of McDowell, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
