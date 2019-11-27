Nancy Wells Goble
Nancy Wells Goble, 82, of Auxier, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wells Family Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Harry Irick
Harry “Sonny” Irick, 89, of Stanville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Janice Moore
Janice Moore, 82, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Chaffins Branch, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Martha Roberts
Martha Roberts, 86, of Garrett, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Duff-Sexton Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tommy Yates
Tommy Yates, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Carr Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.