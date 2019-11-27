Nancy Wells Goble

Nancy Wells Goble, 82, of Auxier, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Wells Family Cemetery, Auxier.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Harry Irick

Harry “Sonny” Irick, 89, of Stanville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.

Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Harold.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Janice Moore

Janice Moore, 82, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Burial followed in the family cemetery, Chaffins Branch, Garrett.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Martha Roberts

Martha Roberts, 86, of Garrett, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Duff-Sexton Cemetery, Hueysville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Tommy Yates

Tommy Yates, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Carr Cemetery, Allen.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

