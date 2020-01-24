William Stewart
October 10, 1948 - January 18, 2020
William Allen Stewart, was born in Kentucky in 1948 and moved to California from 1964 until 2008. At that time, he moved to Florence, Ky., where he passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.
Bill was an army Vietnam Vet that served from 1968 until he was wounded in combat and evacuated to San Francisco Army Medical Center to recuperate. He was a Purple Heart recipient. Following his military service, he graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a degree in Management. His professional career was with the Raytheon Company in Los Angeles until his retirement.
Bill’s late parents were Ogden and Thelma Stewart. He is survived by his brother Dr. Jack Stewart and sister Barbara O’Reilly and four nieces and one nephew.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., at Stewart Family Cemetery in Maytown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Perry V. Castle
Perry “Benny” V. Castle, 73,of Deerfield, NJ, formerly of Drift, , died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Services were held Thursday, Jan. 23, at Freitag Funeral Home, Bridgeton, NJ.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sherry Dawn Hall
Sherry Dawn Hall, 44, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation will continue Friday, Jan. 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Martha Archer White
Martha Archer White, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at the First Presbyterian Church, Prestonsburg, with funeral services following at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
