Homer Bentley

Homer Bentley, 83, of Lackey, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Geraldine Burke

Geraldine Burke, 81, of Weeksbury, died Friday, March 6, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 9, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Weeksbury.

Burial followed in the Burke Cemetery, Abe Fork, Weeksbury.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ursula Crisp

Ursula “Sue” Crisp, 98, of Tulsa, Okla., died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Graveside services were held Saturday, March 7, at Jones Cemetery, Allen.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Earshell Goble

Earshell “Herb” Goble, 75, of Rogersville, Tenn., formerly of Hueysville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Gracie Harris

Gracie Harris, 84, of Bevinsville, died Saturday, March 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Jacks Creek, Bevinsville.

Burial will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Frozen, Bevinsville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Susie Lewis

Susie Lewis, 90, of David, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Willis Mathews

Willis Mathews, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Kenny Ray

Patton

Kenny Ray “Little Giant” Patton, 67, of Martin, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Patton Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Brandon Kyle

Senters

Brandon Kyle Senters, 32, of Dana, died Friday, March 6, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 10, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.

Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ermon Smiley

Ermon Smiley, 93, of Attica, Mich., formerly of Dana, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 7, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.

Burial followed in the Akers Family Cemetery, Dana.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Michael George Wilson

Michael George Wilson, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Memorial services were held Monday, March 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

